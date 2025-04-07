87km Left On Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway To Be Completed By August, Says Ministry Official
An official from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said that civil works on the remaining sections of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway have resumed.
In an interview with ZBC News, Jarawani Kangara, who is the Director of Roads, said that 493 out of the 580 kilometres of the highway have already been rehabilitated and are now open to traffic. The focus has now shifted to upgrading the remaining 87 kilometres of the road. He said:
Of the 580 kilometres, we have a balance of 87 kilometres, we will be able to complete the rehabilitation of the entire road by the end of August except for a few bridges as we quite have a number of bridges and interchanges along the road. We are working on the construction of a road over rail in Beitbridge. We also have another road over rail in Mvuma.Feedback
Part of the ongoing works includes the dualisation of a 7.5-kilometre stretch from Houghton Park towards the Harare Central Business District, which, according to Kangara, has already started.
