87km Left On Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway To Be Completed By August, Says Ministry Official

An official from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said that civil works on the remaining sections of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway have resumed.

In an interview with ZBC News, Jarawani Kangara, who is the Director of Roads, said that 493 out of the 580 kilometres of the highway have already been rehabilitated and are now open to traffic. The focus has now shifted to upgrading the remaining 87 kilometres of the road. He said: