Chivayo Gifts Dorcas Moyo A Car After Torrent Of Hateful Speech And Cyber-bullying

Some of Moyo’s critics claimed she was opposing Geza’s call for an uprising because she had allegedly received a car from Chivayo, despite the fact that she had not received any such gift from him.

In response to the unwarranted vitriol, Chivayo took to social media on Monday, 7 April, to announce that he had decided to lift Moyo’s spirits with the gift of a car. Wrote Chivayo:

RANGANAI HENYU, ASI ZVICHAKONA…what was supposed to be a VERY BEAUTIFUL song, boldening our FAITH in God and affirming that whatever the DEVIL plots will NOT succeed, was unnecessarily turned POLITICAL. It spiraled into HATEFUL speech and CYBER-BULLYING at an unprecedented magnitude against an INNOCENT award-winning gospel singer and GOD-FEARING woman. The lack of political tolerance amongst Zimbabweans is ALARMING

Chivayo then mocked Zimbabweans calling for Mnangagwa’s resignation, saying the President will not be forced out of office through Twitter and YouTube.

This appeared to be a reference to Geza, who has been using these platforms to transmit his messages to the public. Added Chivayo:

I was DEEPLY HURT by the online insults against DORCAS MOYO, for simply posting her chart-topping gospel song, released more than 5 YEARS ago !!!! The good thing about GOD is that in the face of HUMILIATION and public PERSECUTION, he shows that HE IS GOD and will raise you from the ASHES of ridicule to the tables of ROYALTY !!! In recognition of your exceptional TALENT and contributions in the GOSPEL music industry, I want to say a BIG CONGRATULATIONS to DORCAS MOYO , Please GO AND SEE VICTOR on Wednesday your brand spanking new 2025 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2.4 GD6 will be ready for collection and FULLY PAID for at Exquisite Car Dealership.

Chivayo also gifted Moyo “a small $20,000 in cash for petrol and to treat yourself at the salon, my dear sister. You deserve it after all this stress and the hate speech.”

