Government Dismisses Geza's Impeachment Motion As "Stack Of Lies"

Last week, a ZANU PF faction opposed to Mnangagwa released a draft impeachment motion, alleging his “inability to perform the functions of the office of President due to a lack of mental capacity” and corruption.

The motion was made public after Geza announced his group’s intention to pursue impeachment following recent protests.

Citing Section 97 of the Zimbabwean Constitution, the motion also accuses the President of “willful violation of the Constitution” due to this alleged lack of mental capacity.

The draft motion claims that Mnangagwa is suffering from “severe cognitive decline” resulting from a medically diagnosed condition of “vascular dementia.”

It further alleges that this condition has caused “persistent and recurrent cognitive deficits, failures, and relapses,” rendering him incapable of fulfilling his presidential duties. Part of the motion reads:

Whereas section 97 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides for the removal of the President from office on any of the five (5) grounds set out in section 97(1) (a) to (e). Whereas circumstances and events have arisen as well as facts ascertained from medical teams dealing with the situation of the mental health and capacity of the President, that the President as of this day the 30th of March 2025 has been physically ascertained and medically confirmed to be exhibiting severe cognitive decline, affecting both long and short memory and thinking, judgment and behavior.

However, Muswere asserted that Mnangagwa’s support spans across the political divide, with many opposition MPs also backing him.

He described Geza’s grounds for impeachment as a “vexatious figment of his imagination that will never see the light of day.” Said Muswere:

That piece of trash being circulated amounts to nothing. ZANU PF has a majority in Parliament and Honourable members of the august House across the political divide appreciate the great work that has been achieved by the Second Republic, led by His Excellency, Cde Dr President E.D. Mnangagwa. Geza is in hiding and wanted to use data to foment an uprising that never succeeded as the peace-loving people of Zimbabwe refused to be used to drive agendas they are not part of. He is wanted by the police to answer for his treasonous activities.

