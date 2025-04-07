Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Denied Bail, Again

1 week agoMon, 07 Apr 2025 12:37:52 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Denied Bail, Again

Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Monday, 7 April, denied bail to journalist and Heart & Soul head of news, Blessed Mhlanga.

Mhlanga has been in custody since his arrest on 24 February, facing charges of incitement to violence under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Last week, Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike, applied for bail for the third time, citing changed circumstances. 

Mhike argued that the time the State requested to complete its investigations had expired and pointed out that the National Prosecuting Authority had declined to prosecute a similar case involving Owen Madondo, known as DJ Ollah 7.

However, Ndirowei said the court could not be influenced by a press release or statement from the NPA. 

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

He also noted that the State had made progress in scheduling a trial date for Mhlanga. 

The case was postponed to April 22 for a possible trial date.

More: NewsDay

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Blessed Mhlanga

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback