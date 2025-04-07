Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Denied Bail, Again

Mhike argued that the time the State requested to complete its investigations had expired and pointed out that the National Prosecuting Authority had declined to prosecute a similar case involving Owen Madondo, known as DJ Ollah 7.

However, Ndirowei said the court could not be influenced by a press release or statement from the NPA.

He also noted that the State had made progress in scheduling a trial date for Mhlanga.

The case was postponed to April 22 for a possible trial date.

More: NewsDay

