Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Denied Bail, Again
Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Monday, 7 April, denied bail to journalist and Heart & Soul head of news, Blessed Mhlanga.
Mhlanga has been in custody since his arrest on 24 February, facing charges of incitement to violence under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
Last week, Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike, applied for bail for the third time, citing changed circumstances.
Mhike argued that the time the State requested to complete its investigations had expired and pointed out that the National Prosecuting Authority had declined to prosecute a similar case involving Owen Madondo, known as DJ Ollah 7.
However, Ndirowei said the court could not be influenced by a press release or statement from the NPA.
He also noted that the State had made progress in scheduling a trial date for Mhlanga.
The case was postponed to April 22 for a possible trial date.
More: NewsDay