"Prophet" Slapped With 18 Years Imprisonment For Raping Married Neighbour

1 week ago Mon, 07 Apr 2025 13:53:46 GMT

A 44-year-old self-proclaimed spiritual healer has been convicted of rape and sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment by the Mutare Regional Magistrates’ Court.

The case highlights how predators exploit faith and desperation to commit abuse, raising urgent questions about accountability for fake healers and the protection of vulnerable people.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the offender sexually assaulted a neighbour under the guise of a ‘healing ritual’ in Dangamvura, Mutare.

