"Prophet" Slapped With 18 Years Imprisonment For Raping Married Neighbour
A 44-year-old self-proclaimed spiritual healer has been convicted of rape and sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment by the Mutare Regional Magistrates’ Court.
The case highlights how predators exploit faith and desperation to commit abuse, raising urgent questions about accountability for fake healers and the protection of vulnerable people.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the offender sexually assaulted a neighbour under the guise of a ‘healing ritual’ in Dangamvura, Mutare.
The 46-year-old complainant, who was suffering from severe menstrual bleeding, sought the ‘prophet’s’ help. After initial ‘treatment’ with herbs, he later claimed that evil spirits were tormenting her.
On 16 April 2024, he took her to a river near Gimboki, where he raped her. The complainant, believing it was part of the healing process, complied—only for her husband to later discover the assault.
A police report was subsequently filed, leading to the offender’s arrest.