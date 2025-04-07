Zimbabwe Expands ARV Stockpile With New Three-Month Consignment

Last week, after buying the second batch, we will cover another three months from the end of June to the end of September.

We are using money raised locally. We have the National AIDS Trust Fund, which receives contributions from every employed person, coming from taxes . . . the AIDS levy that is taxed.

So, I instructed the responsible department not to buy anything else but to prioritise ARVs, TB and malaria medication so that we have enough medication here in Zimbabwe.

He urged people living with HIV to continue taking their medication as prescribed by doctors, reassuring them that there is no need to worry about potential stockouts, as the government has taken proactive measures to ensure a steady and uninterrupted supply of antiretroviral drugs. Said the Minister:

We understand that there were a lot of people who are panicking, some who were skipping taking their medication thinking that there would be a shortage but let me assure you that we have enough ARVs… If there are people who are taking medication, may they continue taking that medication religiously, as prescribed by the doctors.

Currently, Zimbabwe has 1.2 million people on lifesaving antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Under President Donald Trump, the United States has cut funding for critical global HIV/AIDS programs, jeopardising decades of progress in the fight against the epidemic.

PEPFAR, a landmark U.S. initiative credited with saving millions of lives since 2003, has experienced drastic budget reductions under the current Trump administration.

Data shows that funding for PEPFAR in key African nations, including Zimbabwe, has been cut by as much as 30 percent.

