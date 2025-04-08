Blessed Mhlanga Suffering From Flu And Sleepless Nights In Overcrowded Prison

In a letter written on Monday after his latest bail application was rejected, Mhlanga revealed that he is struggling with sleepless nights, caused by his poor health.

The flu, worsened by the overcrowded conditions in the prison’s D-class section, is worsening his situation. He is being held in the same section as dangerous criminals. Wrote Mhlanga:

As I write from this discomfort of my overcrowded cell, I am suffering from a serious bout of flue which has drained my strength and now threatens my inner peace. Sleep hardly comes as deep thoughts and lice battle for my attention at the most undesirable times. Such is the life I have lived for the past 41 days.

Mhlanga admitted that he often feels overwhelmed by the tough experience he has been going through for more than 40 days. He said:

My friends the journey has not been easy and it remains extremely difficult as we nudge forward; it is a marathon, not a sprint. It is very uncomfortable but unavoidable. It is a journey filled with frustrations and pain which at times overwhelms me to tears, anger and pushes me to the edge of emotional breakdown. I am in pain, lost and sadly broken. This experience is not just a today event, but it will traumatize me for the rest of my life. It is a terrible battle which however I cannot afford to lose. It is not easy to keep going but I have no choice to quit nor the desire to stop.

Mhlanga thanked fellow journalists, his legal team, family, and friends for their emotional support, which has helped him through his time in prison. He said:

I have fought with everyone around me. I have fought with my fantastic legal team, and my fellow colleagues in the media who have been standing head and shoulders in my defense. I have fought with my employer of choice and even with my own family. Honestly, I cannot imagine how I would have survived without your voices of solidarity and love. Your donations towards my upkeep in this dark place will never be forgotten or taken for granted. My lawyers bring me all your encouraging words and deeds of compassion. I say this without fear of contradicting myself – it is you who have carried me.

Mhlanga was arrested on 24 February this year and charged under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, which criminalises the transmission of data that incites public violence.

The charge relates to HSTV’s coverage of a tense press conference held by Blessed Geza, a former member of the ZANU PF Central Committee and a prominent war veteran.

During the conference, Geza warned Stephen Mutamba, the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), against sending officers to assault protestors demonstrating against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Geza also called for Mnangagwa’s immediate resignation, citing issues such as corruption, nepotism, excessive bureaucracy, tribalism, and the President’s alleged attempts to extend his term beyond 2028.

Tags

Leave a Comment