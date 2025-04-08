Lusaka-bound Zebra Kiss Bus Crashes Near Chirundu, Passengers Injured
A Zebra Kiss bus traveling from Harare to Lusaka, Zambia, was involved in an accident on Monday night, just a few kilometres before Marongora, near Chirundu. The bus veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, resulting in several passengers sustaining injuries.
Zebra Kiss managing director, Tangisai Mapuranga, confirmed the incident, but said further details are still being gathered. He said:
I do not have finer details of what happened, but thankfully there are no fatalities — only minor injuries have been reported so far.Feedback
Speaking to The Herald, Tafadzwa Goliati, national coordinator of the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ), urged drivers to exercise caution, particularly when traveling at night. He said:
We have received reports of a serious accident involving a Zebra Kiss bus that fell into a deep pit at Marongora while approaching Chirundu. We continue to urge all drivers to be extremely vigilant and cautious on the roads.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has not yet issued an official statement confirming the accident, the number of passengers injured, or the extent of the damage.
