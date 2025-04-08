Lusaka-bound Zebra Kiss Bus Crashes Near Chirundu, Passengers Injured

1 week ago Tue, 08 Apr 2025 11:09:15 GMT

A Zebra Kiss bus traveling from Harare to Lusaka, Zambia, was involved in an accident on Monday night, just a few kilometres before Marongora, near Chirundu. The bus veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, resulting in several passengers sustaining injuries.

Zebra Kiss managing director, Tangisai Mapuranga, confirmed the incident, but said further details are still being gathered. He said: