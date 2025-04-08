Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeGeneral

Lusaka-bound Zebra Kiss Bus Crashes Near Chirundu, Passengers Injured

1 week agoTue, 08 Apr 2025 11:09:15 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Lusaka-bound Zebra Kiss Bus Crashes Near Chirundu, Passengers Injured

A Zebra Kiss bus traveling from Harare to Lusaka, Zambia, was involved in an accident on Monday night, just a few kilometres before Marongora, near Chirundu. The bus veered off the road and plunged into a ditch, resulting in several passengers sustaining injuries.

Zebra Kiss managing director, Tangisai Mapuranga, confirmed the incident, but said further details are still being gathered. He said:

I do not have finer details of what happened, but thankfully there are no fatalities — only minor injuries have been reported so far.

Speaking to The Herald, Tafadzwa Goliati, national coordinator of the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ), urged drivers to exercise caution, particularly when traveling at night. He said:

We have received reports of a serious accident involving a Zebra Kiss bus that fell into a deep pit at Marongora while approaching Chirundu. We continue to urge all drivers to be extremely vigilant and cautious on the roads.

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has not yet issued an official statement confirming the accident, the number of passengers injured, or the extent of the damage.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Zebra Kiss

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback