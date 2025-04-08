Marlborough Woman (19), Gang-raped During Night Out With Boyfriend
A 19-year-old woman from Marlborough, Harare, was gang-raped on Saturday in a maize field after a night out with her boyfriend, who is 44 and also resides in the same area.
It is alleged that the two drove to Greencroft, purchased food, and returned to park the vehicle at the gate of the woman’s house.
While they were enjoying their food at around 10 PM, two unidentified men approached them, pretending to be security officers on patrol.
The boyfriend exited the vehicle to explain that he was visiting his girlfriend, leaving her in the car, where she was subsequently attacked.
Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, confirmed the case. He said:
Police are investigating a rape case in Marlborough. Two lovers were approached by two men, and they were reported to have attacked the boyfriend, took the car keys and drove the vehicle whilst complainant was seated at the front.
The accused thought she was a lady of the night and demanded money from her.
After realising that she did not have money they parked the car near a maize field in Westgate and dragged the complainant into the maize field where they took turns in raping her without protection.
After sexually abusing her, they dumped the complainant leaving her with the vehicle without keys.
The complainant was escorted to Edith Clinic for a medical examination.
More: HeraldOnline