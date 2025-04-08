Marlborough Woman (19), Gang-raped During Night Out With Boyfriend

1 week ago Tue, 08 Apr 2025 09:28:59 GMT

A 19-year-old woman from Marlborough, Harare, was gang-raped on Saturday in a maize field after a night out with her boyfriend, who is 44 and also resides in the same area.

It is alleged that the two drove to Greencroft, purchased food, and returned to park the vehicle at the gate of the woman’s house.

While they were enjoying their food at around 10 PM, two unidentified men approached them, pretending to be security officers on patrol.

