Mutsvangwa Slams Muswere For Announcing ZANU PF Election Results Prematurely

1 week ago Tue, 08 Apr 2025 08:55:02 GMT

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has criticised the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, for allegedly spreading party news without following due process.

In a letter dated 7 April 2025, Mutsvangwa accused Muswere of allowing the announcement of the results of the Women’s League elections in the Provincial Elections held in Manicaland on the ZBC 8 PM news on 6 April 2025, as well as in The Herald on 7 April 2025.

Mutsvangwa charged that the results were announced before the party had ratified the elections and formally released the official announcement. Added Mutsvangwa:

Feedback