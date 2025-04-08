Mutsvangwa Slams Muswere For Announcing ZANU PF Election Results Prematurely
ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has criticised the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, for allegedly spreading party news without following due process.
In a letter dated 7 April 2025, Mutsvangwa accused Muswere of allowing the announcement of the results of the Women’s League elections in the Provincial Elections held in Manicaland on the ZBC 8 PM news on 6 April 2025, as well as in The Herald on 7 April 2025.
Mutsvangwa charged that the results were announced before the party had ratified the elections and formally released the official announcement. Added Mutsvangwa:
This announcement was irregular and intended to preempt the due electoral provisions and procedures of the Party. The other motive was to upend standard internal consultations with the Party leadership in accordance with the Party constitution and tenets. Deriving out of all this, this announcement is thus deemed to be of no consequence.
Mutsvangwa said that only the ZANU PF Information Department has the authority to announce results from the party’s internal elections. He added that the official results, once finalised, will be announced at the appropriate time.