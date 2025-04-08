NPA Declines To Prosecute Makoni Man Who Insulted Mnangagwa And Praised Geza

Prosecutors alleged that Machakaire insulted and undermined the authority of President Mnangagwa during a verbal altercation with Leonard Chidemo, the ruling ZANU PF Councillor for Ward 5 in Makoni North constituency, Manicaland.

It was reported that Machakaire was drinking beer at Mugadza Bottle Store at Runyange Business Centre in Chendambuya, where he allegedly asked Chidemo to buy him some beer.

When Chidemo reportedly declined, stating he had no money to buy the beer, Machakaire became upset and started shouting at the Councillor.

Prosecutors claimed that Machakaire insulted the President by shouting, “You Chidemo, down with Mnangagwa, I am Geza, on the 31st, the country will be fine, Mnangagwa is a vagina, you have caused the death of people in the country.”

The prosecutors further alleged that Machakaire acted unlawfully when he praised Geza, a veteran of the liberation war and a ZANU PF central committee member who had recently been expelled from the party after opposing efforts to amend the Constitution to extend President Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond two terms.

According to ZLHR, on 1 April 2025, Machakaire was freed when the NPA decided not to prosecute him, leading to his release from prison custody.

Machakaire is the latest individual to be set free after the NPA recently dropped charges against Ishmael Maukazuva, the Councillor for Ward 12 in Chikomba West constituency, Mashonaland East Province.

Maukazuva had been in detention after being arrested and charged with undermining the authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa.

Tags

Leave a Comment