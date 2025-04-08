Zimbabwe Begins Re-Sentencing Death Row Inmates

1 week ago Tue, 08 Apr 2025 08:02:22 GMT

The High Court has begun the re-sentencing process for dozens of inmates previously condemned to death, following the landmark abolition of the death penalty under the Death Penalty Abolition Act.

The Bill, signed into law by President Mnangagwa on December 31, 2024, mandates the re-sentencing of approximately 60 inmates who had been sentenced to death.

As a result, the High Court has scheduled 20 inmates for re-sentencing this month, according to a list issued by the judiciary.

