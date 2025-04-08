Zimbabweans Suffocating Under Corruption, Says Valerio

1 week ago Tue, 08 Apr 2025 14:01:54 GMT

Opposition politician Elisabeth Valerio says Zimbabwe is suffering from widespread corruption and poor service delivery, which has caused many Zimbabweans to lose trust in the government.

Valerio, the only female presidential candidate in the 2023 harmonised elections, said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has focused more on holding onto power and deceiving the public with empty slogans, rather than keeping its election promises. She said: