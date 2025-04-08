ZRP Confirms Probe Into Sodomy Allegations Against Masase High Deputy Headmaster

A team from Zimbabwe Republic Police is currently probing the allegations and identifying potential complainants. So far, one complainant has been identified.

More details will be released as investigations unfold.

Gumbo is currently on the run after being accused of sexually molesting over 30 pupils at the boarding school.

He is alleged to have sodomised several boys over time, with a recent incident involving a Form Two student who sustained injuries.

The student reported experiencing severe discomfort, which led to fellow pupils alerting staff and breaking the silence surrounding the allegations.

Gumbo reportedly left the school premises last Friday night as law enforcement officials arrived to investigate and question him.

The situation came to light after one pupil required medical attention following the alleged assault. This medical intervention led to a series of accusations.

In a letter to parents and guardians dated April 3, headmaster Albion Masukume confirmed that investigations are ongoing, involving both the police and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. He wrote:

I write with deep sorrow to inform you that allegations of child abuse by one of our staff members was reported. Currently thorough investigations by Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the police are underway. The alleged victim was taken to hospital swiftly and was examined by a medical doctor. A police report was filed with the Victim Friendly Unit at Mberengwa Charge Office the same day. Meanwhile the alleged perpetrator is not at the station and being sought after for interrogation so that he responds to the allegations.

