17-Year-Old Boy Steals Kombi After Drinking Beer With Guard
A 17-year-old boy from Mkwasine, Chiredzi, received a suspended three-year sentence from the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court for motor vehicle theft.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the case in a statement, saying that on 28 March 2025, the complainant’s driver parked a Nissan Caravan at Mzie Garage and handed the keys to an informant, who was a security guard at the garage.
The security guard gave the keys to the accused, who was doing a piece of work at the garage, for safekeeping but kept the keys in his pocket.
The teenager and the security guard then drank beer together. While drinking, the teenager abandoned the informant and returned to steal the motor vehicle.
When the security guard later returned to the garage, he found the vehicle missing and reported it to the police.
Investigations by the police led to the boy’s arrest and the recovery of the vehicle the following day.