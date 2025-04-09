Chibaya, Machingauta Fined US$500 For Participating In Unlawful Gathering

1 week ago Wed, 09 Apr 2025 11:51:27 GMT

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta were fined US$500 each by a Harare magistrate on Wednesday, 9 April, after being convicted for participating in an unlawful gathering in 2023.

Chibaya and Machingauta had been convicted alongside three other party activists: Monica Mukwanda, Aletta Viremai, and Lancelot Tungwarara. The five individuals had been remanded out of custody while awaiting their sentencing.

The magistrate ordered that the fine be paid immediately, with a warning that failure to do so would result in a six-month prison sentence.

Feedback