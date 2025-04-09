Chibaya, Machingauta Fined US$500 For Participating In Unlawful Gathering
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta were fined US$500 each by a Harare magistrate on Wednesday, 9 April, after being convicted for participating in an unlawful gathering in 2023.
Chibaya and Machingauta had been convicted alongside three other party activists: Monica Mukwanda, Aletta Viremai, and Lancelot Tungwarara. The five individuals had been remanded out of custody while awaiting their sentencing.
The magistrate ordered that the fine be paid immediately, with a warning that failure to do so would result in a six-month prison sentence.
The offenders were also sentenced to 12 months in prison, although this sentence was wholly suspended, provided they do not commit a similar offence within the next five years.
A total of 20 other suspects were acquitted, with the magistrate ruling that they had been caught in a “dragnet” arrest.
Critics have argued that the Zimbabwean government is targeting opposition political activists with dubious charges. Many have endured lengthy pretrial detentions and politically motivated convictions.
Some have been accused of participating in unlawful gatherings or inciting violence. However, critics contend that these charges are often groundless and aimed at stifling dissent.