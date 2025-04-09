Suspected Cop Killers Implicated In 50 Armed Robbery Cases

In total, the suspects are implicated in 50 armed robbery cases, including a case on 10th April 2024 at Fundisi Mine, Umuguza, where USD 2,704.00 in cash was stolen after the complainant was attacked by suspects armed with pistols, knives, and wooden sticks. Another robbery case occurred on 15th March 2025 at a fuel service station in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, where ZAR 186,000.00 was stolen.

According to an internal police memo, Masava was responding to a domestic violence situation when he encountered a group of five men dressed in dark clothing.

The now-deceased policeman, who was stationed at the Tshabalala Police Station, was standing next to a police vehicle when he noticed the suspicious group approaching.

Masava stopped the men and asked them where they were coming from and requested that they identify themselves.

The memo details the harrowing moment: one of the men drew a firearm and shot Sergeant Masava in the head.

He was quickly rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals but was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival.

Earlier that night, Masava had left the police station alongside another officer after being alerted to a report of domestic violence.

As the second officer, the victim, and her friend negotiated entry into the house, Masava remained by the vehicle outside when he was fatally shot.

