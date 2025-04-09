Dorcas Moyo Hails Chivayo For "A Rare Deed Of Generosity" After Receiving A Car And Cash

I am truly short of words to express my sincerest appreciation to you, my profound brother Sir Wicknell for the unmatched divine deed. All I can say is that may the Lord Almighty continue blessing you beyond human comprehension. I am extremely grateful and may you accept this appreciation message oozing from the bottom of my heart.

Diction might fail to express my exact feelings, but let it be engraved in your heart that I am grateful today, I shall be grateful tomorrow and I will be grateful forever. Thank you, thank you, Sir Wicknell Munodaani Chihayo. Mwari wenyasha, tsitsi, nerugare akuchengete nekudzidzisa zvinhu zvenyu.

Chivayo announced on Monday, April 07, that he had gifted a car and cash to Moyo following the online backlash she faced in the lead-up to the 31 March protests.

Moyo became the target of intense criticism on social media after she shared lyrics from her song “ranganai henyu, asi zvichakona,” which translates to “Make your plans, but they will not work out.”

Critics accused her of implying that the protests, which were aimed at forcing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign, would fail.

Some of Moyo’s critics claimed she was opposing Geza’s call for an uprising because she had allegedly received a car from Chivayo, despite the fact that she had not received any such gift from him.

Speaking about the trolling on social media, Moyo said she prefers to focus on the positive aspects, seeing the trolling as an opportunity to further promote her brand. She said:

Honestly speaking, it’s not easy. At times, it really takes its toll on oneself. I have learnt not to engage in social media battles and have opted for quiet diplomacy.

Moyo said she is currently working on her 10th album, which is set to be released in September. She also said that she may release one or two singles before then.

Moyo has also faced scrutiny for accepting gifts from Chivayo, given his history of legal issues, including allegations of corruption and fraud.

Critics argue that accepting such gifts could tarnish her reputation and integrity, as it may appear that she is endorsing or condoning Chivayo’s alleged unethical practices.

Some commentators, such as Fadzayi Mahere, have pointed out that the struggling economy forces artists to rely on handouts, which undermines their financial independence and artistic freedom.

