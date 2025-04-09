Geza’s Attempt To Impeach Mnangagwa Hits Setback As Parliament Adjourns

1 week ago Wed, 09 Apr 2025 13:27:42 GMT

War veteran and former ZANU PF Central Committee member, Blessed Runesu Geza, also known as “Comrade Bombshell,” has faced a setback in his attempt to impeach President Emmerson Mnangagwa this month after Parliament adjourned until 6 May 2025.

On 8 April 2025, both the National Assembly and the Senate met briefly for about seven minutes to make announcements before adjourning until 6 May. The Houses had previously sat on 3 April and adjourned to 8 April.

The adjournment is likely due to the Easter holiday and the upcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which will take place in Bulawayo.

Feedback