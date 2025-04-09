Geza’s Attempt To Impeach Mnangagwa Hits Setback As Parliament Adjourns
War veteran and former ZANU PF Central Committee member, Blessed Runesu Geza, also known as “Comrade Bombshell,” has faced a setback in his attempt to impeach President Emmerson Mnangagwa this month after Parliament adjourned until 6 May 2025.
On 8 April 2025, both the National Assembly and the Senate met briefly for about seven minutes to make announcements before adjourning until 6 May. The Houses had previously sat on 3 April and adjourned to 8 April.
The adjournment is likely due to the Easter holiday and the upcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which will take place in Bulawayo.
Geza had previously expressed his intention to introduce the impeachment motion this week, stating that “the die has been cast” and that “the motion is already in motion.”
However, with the adjournment, Geza will now have to wait nearly a month before he can formally introduce the motion in the National Assembly—assuming he has a member of Parliament to move it.
For a motion to appear on the Parliament Order Paper, it must be moved by an MP and seconded by another. At present, there is no indication of who will move or second the motion on Geza’s behalf.
More: OpenParly