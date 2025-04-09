Government To Rollout Presidential Internet Scheme Across All 2,400 Wards - Minister

Cabinet considered and approved the Implementation of the Presidential Internet Scheme. In accordance with the provisions of the Thematic Area on Digital Economy of the National Development Strategy 1, the Presidential Internet Scheme aims to provide reliable broadband internet connectivity targeting all 2 400 administrative wards across the nation.

This initiative will employ advanced Low Earth Orbit satellite technology and fibre optic infrastructure to ensure comprehensive coverage and accessibility.

These will cover schools, Community Information Centres, Zimbabwe Republic Police stations, health institutions, traditional leaders’ homesteads, Agriculture Extension offices, courts, District Development Coordinators’ offices, Vocational Training Centres and Growth Points in the wards.

The programme will target to connect the unconnected by focusing on the areas and sites that are situated in remote parts of the country and are currently not connected.

The Presidential Internet Scheme will bring out the following outcomes to rural communities: enhanced broadband connectivity, improved access to digital services, increased Information Communication Technology utilisation, improved financial inclusion, increased digital literacy, improved digital economy growth, increased transparency, effectiveness and efficiency in governance services. This is in line with the Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan.