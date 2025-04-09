Government To Rollout Presidential Internet Scheme Across All 2,400 Wards - Minister
The government plans to launch a programme called the Presidential Internet Scheme, which aims to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to all 2,400 administrative wards across Zimbabwe.
This announcement was made by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, 8 April.
Muswere said the programme will cover various facilities, including schools, Community Information Centres, Zimbabwe Republic Police stations, health institutions, traditional leaders’ homesteads, Agriculture Extension offices, and courts, among others. He said:
Cabinet considered and approved the Implementation of the Presidential Internet Scheme. In accordance with the provisions of the Thematic Area on Digital Economy of the National Development Strategy 1, the Presidential Internet Scheme aims to provide reliable broadband internet connectivity targeting all 2 400 administrative wards across the nation.
This initiative will employ advanced Low Earth Orbit satellite technology and fibre optic infrastructure to ensure comprehensive coverage and accessibility.
These will cover schools, Community Information Centres, Zimbabwe Republic Police stations, health institutions, traditional leaders’ homesteads, Agriculture Extension offices, courts, District Development Coordinators’ offices, Vocational Training Centres and Growth Points in the wards.
The programme will target to connect the unconnected by focusing on the areas and sites that are situated in remote parts of the country and are currently not connected.
The Presidential Internet Scheme will bring out the following outcomes to rural communities: enhanced broadband connectivity, improved access to digital services, increased Information Communication Technology utilisation, improved financial inclusion, increased digital literacy, improved digital economy growth, increased transparency, effectiveness and efficiency in governance services. This is in line with the Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan.
Commenting on the development, journalist and entrepreneur Zenzele Ndebele said, “Someone just got a tender to supply 2400 (probably Starlink kits) under the Presidential Internet scheme.”