President Chapo To Open 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair
Mozambican President Daniel Chapo is expected to officially open this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.
The annual business showcase, one of the country’s largest trade events, will run from 21 to 26 April 2025 under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Landscape.”
Chapo, who will be making his first official state visit to Zimbabwe as President during the trade fair, will preside over the official opening ceremony on 25 April.
This was confirmed by the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, during Tuesday’s post-cabinet media briefing in Harare. He said:
The President of the Republic of Mozambique, His Excellency Daniel Chapo, will officially open the 65th Edition of ZITF on April 25, 2025.
In terms of the current space booking situation, 95% has been booked to date, compared to 87% booked during the same period in 2024. International exhibitor space uptake has increased, with 29 countries having registered.
According to organisers, nearly 600 direct exhibitors had registered by 7 April, compared to 428 at the same stage last year. Of these, 98 companies will be participating for the first time.
Highlights of this year’s programme include a Rural Industrialisation Indaba, a Connect Africa Symposium, an International Business Forum, and a display by CBZ Original Equipment Manufacturers.