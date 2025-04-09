President Chapo To Open 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

1 week ago Wed, 09 Apr 2025 10:06:54 GMT

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo is expected to officially open this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

The annual business showcase, one of the country’s largest trade events, will run from 21 to 26 April 2025 under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Landscape.”

Chapo, who will be making his first official state visit to Zimbabwe as President during the trade fair, will preside over the official opening ceremony on 25 April.

