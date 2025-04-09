VP Mohadi Wants To Retire Over Health Problems | Report
Vice President Kembo Mohadi has reportedly informed President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he wishes to retire due to poor health.
According to ZimLive, Mohadi has been struggling with poor health for years, and he has recently found the demands of his job increasingly difficult to manage.
At 75 years old, Mohadi has collapsed in public on at least three occasions. During his 18-day tenure as acting president in January, he made only one public appearance, addressing the press while seated. During this appearance, his voice frequently trailed off. A source was quoted as saying:
He is spending more time indisposed than at work. He has made the decision himself that he wants to retire, and the president has accepted his decision. It’s now just a matter of timing how and when they make it official.
In almost all his public appearances over the past several months, Mohadi has been seen wearing a mask (mouth and nose covering).
Mohadi served as Minister of Home Affairs and later as Minister of State Security before becoming Vice President in 2017.
He resigned in March 2021 following the leak of voice recordings that exposed a series of affairs, including with married women, one of whom was a state security agent.
If Mohadi retires, it will create a vacancy in the presidium and intensify the intrigue surrounding ZANU PF’s leadership struggles.
Reports suggest that President Mnangagwa intends to appoint the current Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, as vice president when Mohadi steps down.