VP Mohadi Wants To Retire Over Health Problems | Report

He is spending more time indisposed than at work. He has made the decision himself that he wants to retire, and the president has accepted his decision. It’s now just a matter of timing how and when they make it official.

In almost all his public appearances over the past several months, Mohadi has been seen wearing a mask (mouth and nose covering).

Mohadi served as Minister of Home Affairs and later as Minister of State Security before becoming Vice President in 2017.

He resigned in March 2021 following the leak of voice recordings that exposed a series of affairs, including with married women, one of whom was a state security agent.

If Mohadi retires, it will create a vacancy in the presidium and intensify the intrigue surrounding ZANU PF’s leadership struggles.

Reports suggest that President Mnangagwa intends to appoint the current Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, as vice president when Mohadi steps down.

