ZESA Cable Thief Hospitalised After Electrocution
1 week agoWed, 09 Apr 2025 09:50:49 GMT
An 18-year-old man from Epworth, Harare, appeared in court on Monday, 7 April 2025, for contravening the Electricity Act.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that on 4 April 2025, Being Chamba (18), along with a group of people who are still on the run, broke into a ZESA substation in Cranborne, Harare, to steal ZESA’s armoured cables.
Chamba, who was in charge of the group, tried to cut one of the cables but was electrocuted in the process. The shock caused severe burns, and he collapsed.
Residents found him and called the authorities. A police report was made, and Chamba was taken to the hospital.
Chamba remains in the hospital, where he is being held while his case is ongoing.