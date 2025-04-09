ZESA Cable Thief Hospitalised After Electrocution

1 week ago Wed, 09 Apr 2025 09:50:49 GMT

An 18-year-old man from Epworth, Harare, appeared in court on Monday, 7 April 2025, for contravening the Electricity Act.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that on 4 April 2025, Being Chamba (18), along with a group of people who are still on the run, broke into a ZESA substation in Cranborne, Harare, to steal ZESA’s armoured cables.

Chamba, who was in charge of the group, tried to cut one of the cables but was electrocuted in the process. The shock caused severe burns, and he collapsed.

Feedback