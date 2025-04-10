Chivayo Gifts US$150,000 And Luxury Vehicles To Prophet Ian Ndlovu And His Wife

Chivayo described the gifts as a recognition of Ndlovu’s political maturity and spiritual integrity. He wrote:

In recognition of your remarkable contribution to the BODY of CHRIST and for remaining a true SERVANT of GOD, I am pleased to extend my small TOKEN of appreciation, a brand spanking new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR for you and also a brand new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2,8d GD6 for your one and only wife MRS NDLOVU to enable her travel easily when she does her amazing charity work all over Matebeleland. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b Please go to FARAMATSI MOTORS at their Club Chambers showroom, corner Nelson Mandela Avenue and 3rd Street and see FARAI . Both your cars are paid for in FULL and ready for collection. A further donation of 100 thousand dollars towards the completion of your church and another 50 thousand dollars towards Mrs Ndlovu’s charity work will be deposited into your church bank account.

Ndlovu is the Senior Pastor and founder of Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries, based in Bulawayo. He also has an academic background, having lectured in Economics and Econometrics at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The gift from businessman Chivayo to Ndlovu comes at a time of growing controversy. Reports have revealed that Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Finance paid over R1.1 billion to Ren-Form, a South African company. More than R800 million of that sum was reportedly transferred to companies owned by Chivayo.

Ren-Form CC, a commercial printing company, was contracted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to supply election materials for the 2023 general elections, including ballot papers, biometric voter registration kits, and other essential equipment.

Allegations of price inflation have emerged, with certain items being invoiced at far higher rates than their market value. For example, a central server was billed at R23 million, despite it being available for only R90,000 online.

Leaked audio recordings and messages have suggested that Chivayo and his associates may have paid off senior government officials to secure the deal.

Chivayo has denied these allegations and issued an apology to several officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for causing any “adverse impression” about their involvement.

