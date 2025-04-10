Govt. Disburses US$5 Million To GMB For 2024 Winter Wheat Payments

The Board greatly appreciates all the efforts being put in place by Treasury to mobilise resources as farmers prepare for the winter wheat cropping season.

GMB greatly appreciates, the resilience and undoubted commitment and dedication of our farmers as the country drives towards a wheat based food self-sufficiency.

However, Badarai has not disclosed the outstanding amount still owed to farmers for wheat delivered last year.

This lack of clarity may raise concern among farmers, especially as GMB has yet to fully pay for wheat deliveries made in 2024—at a time when preparations for the 2025 winter farming season are already underway.

GMB has developed a reputation for delaying payments to farmers, a pattern that has led to cash flow challenges and made it increasingly difficult for many farmers to operate their enterprises efficiently.

Commenting on the situation, George Charamba, Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications in the Office of the President of Zimbabwe, remarked, “Something is not right!”

GMB’s announcement coincided with a separate statement by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, who revealed that the government had disbursed US$3.1 million in cash to 378 white former commercial farmers who lost land during Zimbabwe’s land reform programme.

