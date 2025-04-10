Govt Offers Jobs To Over 1,000 National Youth Service Graduates

Other graduates are already enrolling for further skills upgrading at various Vocational Training Centres around the country.

The controversial National Youth Service programme was introduced by former President Robert Mugabe’s government but was temporarily suspended due to a lack of resources.

The programme was relaunched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in May 2024, with the goal of training 100,000 youths over five years.

Under the ZANU PF government, vocational certificates from the programme are now a key requirement for accessing empowerment loans and entrepreneurial support from the Empower Bank.

Critics argue that the youths trained through this programme have been used as ZANU PF foot soldiers, tasked with intimidating citizens to further the party’s political agenda.

However, the government denies these claims, saying the programme is intended to instil values of patriotism, national identity, and volunteerism among the youth.

