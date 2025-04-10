Residential Stands Are Part Of MPs' Non-monetary Benefits - Govt.
The government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, has confirmed that Members of Parliament have been receiving residential stands in urban and peri-urban areas as part of their conditions of service, a practice dating back to the 8th Parliament.
In a notice issued on Thursday, 10 April, the Ministry revealed that, to date, Parliament has been allocated a total of 333 residential stands.
The notice further stated that on 9 April 2025, the Ministry allocated an additional 70 stands across three locations: 15 in Killarny, Goromonzi; 15 in Penrose, Zvimba; and 40 in Mabelreign, Harare. Part of the notice reads:
The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in 2013 partnered with the Parliament of Zimbabwe to avail residential stands in urban and peri-urban areas for allocation to Honourable members, effective the 8th Parliament and forward.
Since inception, the facility is benefitting Honorable members from the 8th (2013-2018), 9th (2018-2023) and the current 10th Parliament. This facility is a once off entitlement given as non-monetary benefit, which is part of their conditions of service.
To date Parliament of Zimbabwe has been allocated residential stands in Goromonzi (188), Bulawayo (49), Chiredzi (12), Kadoma (9) and Beit Bridge (5).
On the 9th of April 2025 the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works allocated a total of 70 stands in three location as follows, Killarny – Goromonzi (15), Penrose – Zvimba (15) and Mabelreign – Harare (40).
The notice comes amid reports that the ZANU PF-led government is allocating residential stands to Members of Parliament, including those from the opposition CCC party, in an effort to sway them against supporting a potential motion to impeach President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The motion is reportedly being considered by party members opposed to extending the President’s tenure beyond 2028.
Some reports also claim that MPs have been promised an extension of their terms to 2030—following the proposed scrapping of the 2028 elections—along with a US$200,000 incentive for backing Mnangagwa against impeachment and supporting the extension of his term.