Residential Stands Are Part Of MPs' Non-monetary Benefits - Govt.

1 week ago Thu, 10 Apr 2025 11:58:57 GMT

The government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, has confirmed that Members of Parliament have been receiving residential stands in urban and peri-urban areas as part of their conditions of service, a practice dating back to the 8th Parliament.

In a notice issued on Thursday, 10 April, the Ministry revealed that, to date, Parliament has been allocated a total of 333 residential stands.

The notice further stated that on 9 April 2025, the Ministry allocated an additional 70 stands across three locations: 15 in Killarny, Goromonzi; 15 in Penrose, Zvimba; and 40 in Mabelreign, Harare. Part of the notice reads:

