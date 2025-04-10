Zimbabwe Pays Out US$3.1 Million In Cash To Dispossessed White Farmers

1 week ago Thu, 10 Apr 2025 07:45:15 GMT

The Zimbabwean government has begun compensating white former commercial farmers whose land was acquired during the country’s Land Reform Programme.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube announced that the government has issued US$307.9 million in Treasury bonds and disbursed US$3.1 million in cash to 378 farmers, as part of the Global Compensation Deed (GCD).

The cash payment accounts for one percent of the total US$311 million earmarked for the first round of compensation.

Feedback