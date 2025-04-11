31 March Protesters Denied Bail

The release of the accused will likely cause commotion in the country and lead them to reconvene with their leader.

Of the 98 accused, 95 are scheduled to return to court on April 24 for a routine appearance, while the remaining three will appear separately.

The State alleges that the group took part in an unlawful gathering with the intent to incite public violence.

The protests were reportedly organised by expelled ZANU PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, aimed at pressuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.

According to prosecutors, on March 31, 2025, at approximately 9:20 AM, the suspects assembled at Robert Mugabe Square—commonly known as Freedom Square—with the intention of marching through the streets of Harare.

Prosecutors charge that the group also wanted to proceed “to the State House of Zimbabwe and forcibly remove the constitutionally elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

The accused were making their vows of removing the President saying ‘enough is enough, Mnangagwa must go, ED must go nezvigananda zvake. Madzibaba veshanduko huyai mutitungamirire, comrade Geza huyai mutitungamirire and whistled’. Police officers who were deployed for maintenance of order observed about 200 people gathered and approached the group. The accused piled stones, bricks and tyres along Robert Mugabe road. They threw stones towards the police officers whilst singing ‘Hatidi zvekupihwa order nemasasikamu’. They also took themselves pictures and videos which they posted on various social media platforms. The accused 1 to 94 were arrested at the crime scene while accused 95 was arrested at his residence through identification from circulating pictures and videos.

More: ZimLive

