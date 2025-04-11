Fake ID Scam Exposed At Bulawayo Registry

6 days ago Fri, 11 Apr 2025 07:11:46 GMT

A worker from a company contracted by the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property has been implicated in a fake national identity document scam at the Civil Registry Department’s Tredgold Building in Bulawayo.

The Chronicle cited sources at the Tredgold Building who said an alert Civil Registry Department official noticed an anomaly when a woman seeking a new plastic identity card arrived at the office accompanied by one of the alleged masterminds, identified only as Brian.

It is alleged that the identity document appeared genuine, except for one suspicious detail: the photo on Buhle Sibanda’s paper document matched exactly what she was wearing on the day—same clothes and makeup—despite her claim that she had kept the photocopy since obtaining the original ID in 2019. Sibanda was born in 1995.

