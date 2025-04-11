Foreign National Arrested For Selling Unregistered Medicines In Harare
A foreign national was arrested on April 8, 2025, in connection with the unlawful possession and sale of unregistered medicines at an unlicensed facility in Harare.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, saying detectives conducted raids at three premises linked to the suspect following a tip-off. He said:
On 04th April 2025, Detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare received information that there was a beauty spa operating without a license and was in possession of unregistered medicines.Feedback
The detectives acted on the tip and raided three premises belonging to the suspect, which are number 46 Van Praagh Avenue, Milton Park, Harare, number 48 Harare Drive, Harare, and number 157 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Harare.
During the raid, the detectives established that the suspect was operating the beauty spa at number 157 Josiah Chinamano Avenue, Harare without a premises license and that some of the services which requires qualified personnel such as laser wart removal and laser hair removal services were being conducted by unqualified personnel.
Nyathi said police recovered a variety of unapproved complementary medicines, including skin-lightening creams and body-enhancing products, with an estimated value of ZiG450,000. He added:
The unregistered medicines include, Sadoer Breast Enlargement Cream, Sadoer Slimming Cream, Ampoule Serum Fresh Anti-Oxidiant, Sadoer Kojic Acid and Sadoer Anti-Wringle Soothing.
Nyathi said the ZRP has set up crack teams across the country targeting drug dealers and bases.
