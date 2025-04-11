Mnangagwa Signs Controversial PVO Bill Into Law

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, formally announced the enactment, saying:

The following law, which was assented to by His Excellency the President, is published in terms of subsection 6(a) of section 131 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe — Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Act (No. 1) of 2025.

Several local and international non-governmental organisations have expressed strong opposition to Zimbabwe’s new Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Act, warning that it grants excessive powers to government authorities.

Critics argue that the law allows the responsible minister to suspend executives of civic organisations without a court order, raising concerns about due process and government overreach.

It also permits the deregistration of organisations accused of engaging in political activities, the replacement of their leadership, and increased scrutiny of foreign funding.

While authorities claim the legislation is intended to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, human rights groups say it poses a grave threat to civil society.

Many fear it will be used to stifle dissent, silence critical voices, and undermine human rights work—especially among organisations dependent on international support.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has defended the law, saying it aligns with recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and is necessary to protect Zimbabwe’s financial system from illicit activity.

However, rights groups such as the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) argue that the law gives the government sweeping powers to interfere in the operations of independent organisations.

Amnesty International described the law as “a serious blow to freedoms of association, expression, and assembly.”

The Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders also warned that the legislation could be weaponised against organisations working on governance, democracy, and human rights.

