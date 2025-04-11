Mohamed Salah Signs New Liverpool Deal Until 2027

And today’s news means Salah will extend an eight-year stay at Anfield into the future and continue to help Arne Slot’s team challenge for the game’s biggest honours.

Salah told Liverpoolfc.com in an exclusive reaction:

Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career. I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Financial details of the dea have not been disclosed. However, it is understood that the 32-year-old has not taken a pay cut.

Salah’s previous three-year contract was worth a basic £350,000 per week, with overall earnings reportedly reaching around £1 million per week.

Salah has scored an incredible 243 goals in 394 games for Liverpool, making him the third-highest scorer in the club’s history.

Since joining the club, he has helped Liverpool win seven major trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, and two League Cups.

He has also won the Premier League Golden Boot three times, been voted PFA Players’ Player of the Year twice, and won the FWA Footballer of the Year award twice.

