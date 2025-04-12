Blessed Mhlanga Challenges Constitutionality Of Arrest Under Cyber Law

4 days ago Sat, 12 Apr 2025 20:27:30 GMT

Detained Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has approached the Constitutional Court to challenge the legality of the law under which he was arrested, following repeated bail applications dismissed by both the magistrates’ court and the High Court.

Mhlanga is accused of violating provisions of the new Cyber and Data Protection Act (CDPA) after allegedly broadcasting an interview on AMH’s HStv with outspoken ZANU PF politician Blessed Geza, during which Geza reportedly insulted President Emmerson Mnangagwa and called for his removal.

Mhlanga is now suing the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, as well as the Attorney General, Prince Machaya, arguing that the law under which he was arrested is unconstitutional.

Feedback