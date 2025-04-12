Mnangagwa Reassigns Evelyn Ndlovu, Appoints Nguluvhe As Matabeleland South Minister

The post had been vacant since President Mnangagwa dismissed Sithembiso Nyoni last week over allegations of bribery.

Ndlovu has served as the Minister of State for Matabeleland South since 2023, following her reassignment from her previous role as Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

In a separate statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, announced the appointment of Albert Nguluvhe as the new Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South Province. Said Rushwaya:

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has, in terms of Section 104, Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Honourable Albert Nguluvhe, M.P. as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Matabeleland South Province with immediate effect.

Nguluvhe, a former head of security for the late President Robert Mugabe, takes over the position vacated by Evelyn Ndlovu. He is currently the Member of Parliament for Beitbridge East.

On the evening of November 15, 2017, at around 7:30 PM, Nguluvhe was brutally attacked and left for dead while driving alone to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) headquarters at Chaminuka Building.

He was passing through KGVI Barracks—now known as Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks—in Harare, returning from a briefing with President Mugabe at his Blue Roof mansion in Borrowdale, during the time Mugabe was under military siege.

