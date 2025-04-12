Socialites Under Fire For Promoting Unapproved Medicines

This is in contravention of Section 40 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (Chapter 15:03) (hereinafter referred to as the Act) and Section 65 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control (General) Regulations, 1991, (S.I. 150 of 1991) (hereinafter referred to as the Regulations). Section 40 of the Act prohibits the publication or distribution of false or misleading advertisements for medicines, stipulating that those requiring professional direction for use may only be advertised in approved medical journals or healthcare professionals. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

Additionally, Section 65(1b) states that "No person shall advertise any other medicine without the approval of the Authority in writing" whilst Section 65(3) states that "No person shall advertise any medicine to members of the public in terms calculated to lead to its use for the treatment of human beings for any of the conditions set out in the Seventh Schedule".

Rukwata warned the public to be cautious of advertisements that make unrealistic claims, such as promises of instant results, 100% cure rates, or the absence of side effects, as these are often misleading. He said:

Medicines that have been approved for use typically display a unique registration number, which is assigned after evaluation of their safety and efficacy. Members of the public can easily verify this registration number by checking the medicines register on the MCAZ website. Be cautious of advertisements making unrealistic claims, such as promises of instant results, 100% cure rates, or zero side effects, as these are often deceptive. Reliable advertisements should be informative, balanced, and up to date, with claims that can be substantiated. Be cautious of advertisements that make unsubstantiated claims of being better than other brands, as these claims are often unfounded and misleading. Prescription medicines should not be advertised for direct sale to the public. If an advertisement encourages buying a prescription medicine without consulting your medical practitioner, it is likely unapproved. If one medicine claims to cure multiple diseases, from diabetes to cancer, it is likely a scam. Advertisements that use language intended to create fear or distress should be treated with caution. Advertisements for medicines in connection with any bonus offer or discount.

Rukwata said the MCAZ is working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and will take the necessary measures, including prosecution, against anyone who contravenes the law.

He urged members of the public, including socialites, celebrities, and influencers, to refrain from advertising medicines without written approval from the MCAZ.

