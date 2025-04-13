Illegal Settlers On State Land Given Eviction Notice

Once again, may I remind the public that, in terms of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act Chapter 20:28, it is a crime to occupy rural State land without authority.

No person may hold, use or occupy gazetted land without lawful authority.

Such authority can only be granted by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

All illegal occupiers of such land should, therefore, immediately vacate rural State land.

Failure to vacate such rural State land may result in prosecution in terms of the Gazetted Lands Act.

Masuka also urged holders of offer letters or permits for A2 settlements to visit the Lands offices to facilitate the prompt processing of their title deeds. He said:

May I also take this opportunity to urge all holders of offer letters or permits for A2 settlements to approach their nearest Lands offices to ensure that their title deeds are processed expeditiously. Land is an economic asset for the transformation of our agriculture, and through it, the attainment of Vision 2030. Its orderly allocation, settlement and use are cardinal administrative aspects of the land reform revolution, which must be safeguarded for present and future generations.

Masuka urged the public to report any suspected cases of illegal land occupation to the nearest Ministry of Lands office, police station, or via SMS to 0772 169 957.

