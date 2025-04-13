Six Injured As Stray Buffaloes Terrorise Mutare And Buhera Communities

The stray buffaloes are believed to be coming from the Save Valley Conservancy, where a vandalised double fence has allowed wild animals to enter nearby villages. Some farmers are also reportedly driving their cattle into the conservancy in search of pasture.

The conflict has persisted for nearly a decade, with conservancy owners blaming villagers for damaging the fence, and no efforts made to repair it.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo, confirmed the lion and buffalo attacks. He said:

ZimParks has received reports of a stray lion and buffaloes in Mutare and Buhera districts, where several people were attacked and injured by buffaloes. We are urging the public not to hunt the buffaloes, and instead allow our rangers to execute their duties professionally. We are also calling for people not to walk during the night in these areas to minimise risks. We are actively addressing the issue, prioritising both human safety and wildlife management, and prevent further incidents in the affected districts.

Village head John Mavhiza confirmed the incident and said villagers in the Mutsago area are now living in fear, as lions and buffaloes are frequently sighted in the community. He said:

We are no longer safe here because of the buffaloes and a lion that are attacking villagers and their livestock. So far the lion, which was spotted in the mountain, has killed a beast, while two people sustained serious injuries after being attacked by some buffaloes. We have engaged the Department of Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), nd their rangers visited the area. They are on the ground tracking and hunting the stray animals.

More: The Manica Post

