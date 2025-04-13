Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeElections In Zimbabwe

ZANU PF's Tawomhera Wins Glen View South By-Election

3 days agoSun, 13 Apr 2025 19:36:01 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
ZANU PF's Tawomhera Wins Glen View South By-Election

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has declared ZANU PF’s Tsitsi Tranquility Tawomhera the winner of the Glen View South by-election held on Saturday, 12 April.

Tawomhera secured 3,404 votes, defeating three independent candidates — Toenderai Chakaredza (993 votes), George Makwangwaidze (681), and Tungamirai Madzokere (234) — as well as National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Perpetua Mukanda, who managed only 77 votes. There were 44 rejected ballots.

As with most by-elections, voter turnout was low, at 17.2% of Glen View South’s registered voter population of 31,519, according to ZEC constituency elections officer Killian Gambe.

The seat, previously held by Grandmore Hakata (CCC), became vacant following his death. It had been under opposition control since 2000.

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

By-ElectionsBy-electionGlen View SouthGlen View South By-ElectionTsitsi TawomheraTsitsi Tranquility Tawomhera

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback