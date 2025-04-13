ZANU PF's Tawomhera Wins Glen View South By-Election

3 days ago Sun, 13 Apr 2025 19:36:01 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has declared ZANU PF’s Tsitsi Tranquility Tawomhera the winner of the Glen View South by-election held on Saturday, 12 April.

Tawomhera secured 3,404 votes, defeating three independent candidates — Toenderai Chakaredza (993 votes), George Makwangwaidze (681), and Tungamirai Madzokere (234) — as well as National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Perpetua Mukanda, who managed only 77 votes. There were 44 rejected ballots.

As with most by-elections, voter turnout was low, at 17.2% of Glen View South’s registered voter population of 31,519, according to ZEC constituency elections officer Killian Gambe.

