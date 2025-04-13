ZANU PF's Tawomhera Wins Glen View South By-Election
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has declared ZANU PF’s Tsitsi Tranquility Tawomhera the winner of the Glen View South by-election held on Saturday, 12 April.
Tawomhera secured 3,404 votes, defeating three independent candidates — Toenderai Chakaredza (993 votes), George Makwangwaidze (681), and Tungamirai Madzokere (234) — as well as National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) candidate Perpetua Mukanda, who managed only 77 votes. There were 44 rejected ballots.
As with most by-elections, voter turnout was low, at 17.2% of Glen View South’s registered voter population of 31,519, according to ZEC constituency elections officer Killian Gambe.
The seat, previously held by Grandmore Hakata (CCC), became vacant following his death. It had been under opposition control since 2000.