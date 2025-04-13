ZRP Officer Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

3 days ago Sun, 13 Apr 2025 20:01:37 GMT

A female Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer tragically died on Saturday, April 12, after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the road in Mazowe.

According to a ZRP statement, Constable Katanha, stationed at ZRP Mazowe, had just finished her shift after a deployment at Dowkins Farm, Concession, when the incident occurred. The ZRP said: