ZRP Officer Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle
A female Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer tragically died on Saturday, April 12, after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the road in Mazowe.
According to a ZRP statement, Constable Katanha, stationed at ZRP Mazowe, had just finished her shift after a deployment at Dowkins Farm, Concession, when the incident occurred. The ZRP said:
A police officer, Constable Amanda Katanha, stationed at ZRP Mazowe, died on 12/04/25 after being hit by a Toyota Probox vehicle, registration number AGP 8475, with three passengers on board on 12/04/25 at around 1840 hours at the 17 kilometre peg along Mazowe-Centenary Road.Feedback
The police officer had been walking on the extreme side of the road with other two other police officers after knocking off duty from a deployment at Dowkins Farm, Concession.
