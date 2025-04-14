Chin’ono Predicts Easy ZANU PF Win In 2028 If Status Quo Remains

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Chin’ono said opposition politics in Zimbabwe is driven by personalities rather than ideas and a unified cause — a situation he believes enables ZANU PF to grow stronger. Wrote Chin’ono:

ZANUPF will be in power with a huge majority post 2028 if things remain the way they are. Reality does not hero-worship personalities—it favours common sense.

The reality of politics is that if it is hinged on personalities rather than ideas and a cause, the regime becomes stronger because it either buys or immobilises those personalities.

The MDC survived as long as it did because Morgan Tsvangirai, for the most part, was not threatened by those more educated or more talented than him—he was secure. The pastor is not.

Tsvangirai understood the importance of structures and of allowing leaders at various levels to be independent and strong.

What you saw in Glen View is the beginning of the total end of the 1999 project.

Reality cannot be pushed back with insults or abusive language.

The current opposition leaders are the best thing that has ever happened to ZANUPF.

Why would you not want people who are hero-worshipped yet do nothing—who cannot even speak-out about corruption or draconian laws against the citizens?

Whenever you see infighting in ZANUPF, it means there is no opposition to speak of. We are in the worst period Zimbabwe has experienced since 1999. The citizens must be told the truth; 2028 is gone save for a miracle!

The opposition’s emphasis on personalities rather than ideas and causes is a recurring issue that has weakened the opposition and strengthened the regime.

The lack of a clear and consistent message from the opposition on critical issues like corruption and draconian laws is a reflection of a failed leadership.

Zimbabweans deserve better, but if they are happy with the leadership that they have in the leadership, then they deserve what they are getting.

It is strange that you have adults who defend the mediocrity of their leaders, it is mind boggling as it is sad to watch! It is like watching a man self harm yet you can’t do anything about it!