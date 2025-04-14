Gold, Cash and Phones Stolen in Armed Robbery At Chinese-Owned Mine In Shamva
Around 30 armed robbers, some dressed in camouflage, pounced on a Chinese-owned gold mine, Ming Chang Sino Africa Mine, in the Tafuna area of Shamva, Mashonaland Central, on April 13.
The robbers stole a small amount of gold, about $7,000 in cash, 50 mobile phones, and two shotguns.
The robbery started around 11:20 PM when 13 masked men, armed with pistols and batons, approached the mine’s main entrance. Ten of them were wearing military-style clothing. They overpowered two security guards.
At the same time, 17 other robbers climbed over the fence and rounded up more than 50 mine workers. The workers were forced to lie down, beaten, and ordered to hand over their valuables.
The mine’s general manager, Yuehui Du (45), was forced to lead the robbers to his office, where they took five phones and $1,200 in cash.
In another office, the store manager, Jie Bao (38), was robbed of $3,200, 20 grammes of gold, and two phones.
The workers were also searched and lost a total of $2,564 in cash. In total, the robbers stole 50 mobile phones from the managers and workers.
Two Mossberg shotguns were taken from the security guards.
More: ZimLive