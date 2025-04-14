Gold, Cash and Phones Stolen in Armed Robbery At Chinese-Owned Mine In Shamva

3 days ago Mon, 14 Apr 2025 09:28:42 GMT

Around 30 armed robbers, some dressed in camouflage, pounced on a Chinese-owned gold mine, Ming Chang Sino Africa Mine, in the Tafuna area of Shamva, Mashonaland Central, on April 13.

The robbers stole a small amount of gold, about $7,000 in cash, 50 mobile phones, and two shotguns.

The robbery started around 11:20 PM when 13 masked men, armed with pistols and batons, approached the mine’s main entrance. Ten of them were wearing military-style clothing. They overpowered two security guards.

Feedback