Luxury Perks, Lackluster Play: Scott Demands Swagger For His Spend

Ahead of their recent clash with Highlanders, Sakupwanya pledged a generous US$800 bonus per player. However, Scottland could only manage a draw at Barbourfields Stadium, falling short of his expectations.

Some players also receive housing allowances of up to US$100 per month—luxuries unheard of for many in Zimbabwe’s top flight.

Speaking to sports reporters, Sakupwanya stressed that he is not demanding immediate league glory, acknowledging that the team is still in its developmental phase.

However, he made it clear that he expects a more assertive and entertaining brand of football in return for his investment.

In contrast, Sakupwanya was full of praise after watching Northern Region Division One outfit N’ombeyaora secure a resounding 4–0 victory over Pam on Friday.

The businessman is believed to have interests in the club, which is coached by Nisbert Saruchera.

Saruchera was initially tapped to replace Genesis Mangombe at Scottland before a change of plans.

Sakupwanya expressed satisfaction with Saruchera’s tactical approach, indicating a clear preference for the dynamic and aggressive football on display. He said:

You guys played well, you played some exciting passing football. Not what we see with Scottland. It’s embarrassing. This is the football that we expect to come and watch. The seniors should come and learn that football should be passed around.

Scottland were held to a 1–1 draw by Yadah on Sunday, with Burundi international Franci Mustafa cancelling out Khama Billiat’s opener.

