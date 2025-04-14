Paternity Probe In Gutu Incestuous Rape Case Stalls Over US$400 DNA Test Cost

The paternity tests, which were to be conducted by the National Blood Service Zimbabwe, are a key piece of evidence in the case.

However, due to financial constraints, the ZGC has been unable to proceed and is now appealing to well-wishers for assistance.

Child rights organisations have expressed alarm over the situation of the victim’s twin sisters, who are in Form 4 and key witnesses in the case.

The sisters were removed from their home last year for their safety and are now living with a distant relative in Harare. Unfortunately, they have stopped attending school due to a lack of support.

ZGC Chief Executive Officer Virginia Muwanigwa confirmed her organisation’s financial difficulties and said they are currently waiting for resources to proceed with the tests. She said:

Resources are not yet available so that tests can be carried out. Our office in Masvingo has since appealed to the business community and well-wishers for the money to have tests done.

The incestuous rape case came to light after villagers in Chiguhune raised concerns about the alleged abuse of the girl.

They claimed the father—who cannot be named for ethical reasons—was caught on several occasions in compromising situations with his daughter.

However, no concrete evidence of sexual intercourse has been presented, which is why DNA tests are considered essential to confirm the allegations.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana Director, Ekenia Chifamba, urged the Government and local donors to prioritise the expansion of DNA testing facilities, particularly those operated by the police, to ensure they are available in all provinces. Said Chifamba:

We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts made by the Government to put in place policies that protect our young women and girls, particularly survivors of gender based violence. We are aware that it is expensive in Zimbabwe to get DNA support from other professional institutions which in turn delays justice to take place. Our plea to the Government is that they join hands with institutions such as the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and others that offer DNA support to expedite this and offer the service for free so that we don’t have to wait and allow for the already existing challenges being faced by the young girls.

