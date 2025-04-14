SADC Rejects Accusations Of Backing Rebel Activity Against M23 In Eastern DRC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has noted with deep concern the contents of an official communiqué issued on 12 April 2025 by the Alliance Flauve Congo/March 23 Movement (M23), which alleges that the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) has engaged in joint military operations alongside the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC), the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), and the Wazalendo militia in Goma against M23.

SADC firmly refutes these allegations. SAMIDRC has not participated in any joint operations as claimed. These assertions are both inaccurate and misleading.

In alignment with the directive of the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, SAMIDRC is currently implementing a structured and coordinated withdrawal from the DRC.

SADC further reaffirms its commitment to the agreements reached during the consultative engagement held on 28 March 2025 in Goma between SADC and the leadership of M23.

The Organisation remains dedicated to supporting peaceful and diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving lasting stability in the eastern DRC.

The SADC Secretariat urges all parties to act responsibly, refrain from the spread of misinformation, and work collectively toward de-escalation and the restoration of peace in the region.