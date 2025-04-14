Sungura Musician Tatenda Pinjisi Dies After Road Accident

2 days ago Mon, 14 Apr 2025 11:14:54 GMT

Sungura artist Tatenda Pinjisi has died from injuries sustained in a road accident that also claimed the life of his band member, Naison Tembo.

Pinjisi passed away on Sunday night while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

The accident occurred on Friday night, leaving the music fraternity in shock and mourning.

