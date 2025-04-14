Sungura Musician Tatenda Pinjisi Dies After Road Accident
Sungura artist Tatenda Pinjisi has died from injuries sustained in a road accident that also claimed the life of his band member, Naison Tembo.
Pinjisi passed away on Sunday night while receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
The accident occurred on Friday night, leaving the music fraternity in shock and mourning.
In a statement issued on Sunday evening, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) spokesperson Agga Nyabinde confirmed Pinjisi’s passing, expressing condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Said Nyabinde:
We are deeply heartbroken by the passing of Tatenda Pinjisi, a luminary of the sungura genre whose vibrant rhythms and soul-stirring melodies became the heartbeat of countless admirers.
On Friday, Tatenda and his band were involved in a road accident which claimed his bassist Naison Tembo and two people who were in the other car. Tatenda has been hospitalised since Friday.
As we grieve this immense loss, may we find solace in the legacy he leaves behind – a treasure trove of songs that will forever ignite joy and unity in the hearts of those who cherished him.
Pinjisi gained recognition for his energetic performances and innovative style, which he described as “soft gospel sungura.”
Some of his notable works include the song Saina from his debut album Rumbidzo Kumusiki and his 2018 album Chibhakera Chenyasha.