Thousands Mark Palm Sunday Across Zimbabwe

It is traditionally marked by long processions, during which believers wave palm branches and sing songs of victory to usher in the “sacred week” that culminates in the Easter celebration.

Archbishop Alex Thomas of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bulawayo, who led the march through the city centre, said Palm Sunday forms part of Holy Week, which is being commemorated until Good Friday.

He said the day is a time for Christians to reflect on Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem before His suffering, death, and resurrection. Said Archbishop Thomas:

When Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem, people went out voluntarily to welcome him as their King, paving the way with the holy branches welcoming the King and the Lord. So, we are doing this in commemoration of that. Following this, we have so many other days we celebrate. On Tuesday we have what we call the Chrism Mass, where the bishop blesses the holy oils. There are three oils that we use in the Church, the oils of the sick, the oil of the catechumens, and the holy chrism oil. These are blessed once a year together with all the people. On Holy Thursday, we celebrate the Passover meal, the last supper of Jesus with his disciples and washing of the feet by Jesus.

He said that on Good Friday, Christians commemorate the passion, crucifixion, and death of Jesus in a service known as the “Passion Service” or the Veneration of the Cross. Added the cleric:

On Holy Saturday, there is the commemoration of the vigil Easter where people will be waiting for the resurrection of Jesus, and on Easter Sunday people celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. In preparation for this holy week and Easter, in Catholic, there is what we call ‘40 days of Lent’, that we begin with ‘Ash Wednesday’. During those 40 days, we have three main pillars, that is, prayer, fasting, and alms-giving, so we have been preparing ourselves for this.

More: Chronicle

Tags

Leave a Comment