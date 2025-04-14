Three Killed, Six Injured In Mashava Mine Shaft Collapse
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic mining incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 12 April 2025, at Bere SP Mining Syndicate in Village 1, Boss Mine, Mashava, Masvingo Province.
According to the ZRP, the incident happened at approximately 3:00 AM when a mine shaft the workers were operating in suddenly gave way, trapping multiple miners underground.
The collapse resulted in the death of three people, while six others sustained varying degrees of injury.
The deceased were pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.
The six injured miners were also ferried to the same hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.
The incident adds to growing concerns about safety in small-scale and syndicate mining operations, which often operate under less stringent regulations.