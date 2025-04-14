Three Killed, Six Injured In Mashava Mine Shaft Collapse

2 days ago Mon, 14 Apr 2025 06:43:25 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a tragic mining incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 12 April 2025, at Bere SP Mining Syndicate in Village 1, Boss Mine, Mashava, Masvingo Province.

According to the ZRP, the incident happened at approximately 3:00 AM when a mine shaft the workers were operating in suddenly gave way, trapping multiple miners underground.

The collapse resulted in the death of three people, while six others sustained varying degrees of injury.

