Two Sleeping Children Burnt Beyond Recognition In Esigodini
Two children were burnt beyond recognition on Saturday afternoon in Esigodini after the bedroom hut they were sleeping in caught fire.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the incident, saying the children’s mother had left them unattended while she visited a local business centre. The Police statement reads:
The ZRP reports a sad incident in which a girl (4 years) and a boy (2 years) were burnt beyond recognition after a bedroom hut they were sleeping in caught fire on 12/04/25 at around 1630 hours at Esibomvu area, Esigodini.Feedback
The incident occurred after the victims’ mother had reportedly locked the bedroom door from the outside and went to Esibomvu Business Centre.
In a separate incident earlier this month, a toddler tragically perished in an inferno at a homestead in Village 3, Dromoland, Inyathi, Nkayi, after the house she was sleeping in caught fire.
The mother had left the child lying on the bed while accompanying the toddler’s 4-year-old brother to school. The baby girl was 1 year and 5 months old.
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals