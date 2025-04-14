Zimbabwe Eyes Nuclear Energy Within 15 Years
Zimbabwe is exploring the use of nuclear energy, with a particular focus on small modular reactors, which are expected to become operational within the next 10 to 15 years, a senior government official has said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 6th International Renewable Energy Conference in Victoria Falls last week, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Gloria Magombo, told Zimpapers Business Hub that adopting a modular nuclear system is a viable possibility for the country. She said:
We are also looking in the future at the use of renewable energy and modular nuclear systems, which are clean because nuclear by its nature is an enclosed system. So it’s clean, it doesn’t emit.Feedback
But what you then have to deal with is how to manage nuclear waste. And there are established systems for that. And as a country, we are looking at taking on board this technology in the next 10 to 15 years.
Zimbabwe possesses uranium deposits, particularly in the Zambezi River Valley and the Kanyemba area near the borders with Zambia and Mozambique.
Although the country has confirmed uranium reserves, mining activities have yet to begin due to the requirement for advanced technology, significant investment, and stringent regulatory frameworks.
