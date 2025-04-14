Zimbabwe Eyes Nuclear Energy Within 15 Years

3 days ago Mon, 14 Apr 2025 08:03:40 GMT

Zimbabwe is exploring the use of nuclear energy, with a particular focus on small modular reactors, which are expected to become operational within the next 10 to 15 years, a senior government official has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 6th International Renewable Energy Conference in Victoria Falls last week, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Gloria Magombo, told Zimpapers Business Hub that adopting a modular nuclear system is a viable possibility for the country. She said: